A software company in the island is hosting a charity giveaway tomorrow.
AFD Software Ltd’s Postcode People, a team of experts in address, bank and contact data validation who deliver software solutions to clients, has invited just under 90 chief executives and key workers from Isle of Man, UK and international charities to its offices near Ramsey.
This is an annual event that the company hosts, with every member of AFD Software’s 40-plus workforce having been invited to nominate a charity to receive a company donation in their name.
Community representatives from the Isle of Man will also include senior political figures, business leaders and professional advisors to the AFD group.
In 2021, the company gave £2 million in donations to charities to help deliver relief to those most in need.
AFD Software says this helps fulfil a ‘core company objective to generate profits, and to use them creatively in the relief of suffering, the improvement of society and furtherance of the Christian gospel’.
Team members often ‘reflect on personal stories of engagement, help and support’ by the charity they are nominating and the AFD team also contribute to the running of the evening in a variety of hospitality, administrative and practical roles.
In 2022, AFD’s donations will enable international development and relief projects, support for child education at home and abroad, protection of the environment, and key investments with organisations fighting modern slavery and child exploitation.
AFD’s long association with Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF), which operates a light aircraft donated by the group, will receive a donation towards the ‘massively increased’ cost of fuel for flying, in places ‘where flying is not a luxury, but a lifeline’.
With increased fuel costs, the donation from AFD will help keep the fleet of aircraft in the sky, ready and able to serve communities whilst also being available to enable the work of around 1,400 other organisations including charities, humanitarian agencies and the church to reach isolated areas.
A provision will also be made towards additional pilot accommodation in Papua New Guinea, where a programme is being run to increase pilot numbers, thus providing additional resilience and resources.
International Justice Mission (IJM is a global organisation working in 15 different countries to protect people in poverty from everyday violence, modern slavery and human trafficking.
It will be able to scale its work and enable investigators to work with law enforcement to help prevent abuse with a donation from the software company.
Beach Buddies, whose volunteers remove litter from the island’s beaches, will be able to help set up more overseas branches of the charity, empowering communities to replicate the success seen locally in the Isle of Man, with the help of a donation from AFD.
During the evening, three presenters, who all grew up in the Isle of Man will explain their involvement and the work they represent.
The Postcode People will use their ‘world-class expertise’ in British Postal Data, to continually drive efficiency in data records and logistics.
All Postcode Data used in the UK, Isle of Man and the Channel Islands is first processed at Mountain View before distribution back to Royal Mail.
AFD has thousands of users who benefit from some of the world’s most resilient cloud-based services, managed or hosted from Mountain View.
These include many government departments and local authorities, most universities and colleges, charities, logistics and distribution businesses and health services.
The Mountain View Innovation Centre, near Ramsey, with its huge solar arrays and one of the biggest Tesla battery installations in the British Isles, also demonstrates the benefits and limitations of green energy generation and management, says AFD.
Group director Alison Dorricott said: ‘I always look forward to our charity evening every year.
‘It is wonderful to gather with so many representatives that are making such an incredible difference in our community – and across the planet.’
The event will take place at the Mountain View Innovation Centre near Ramsey on Thursday, December 8.