The charitable trust of a Douglas company has raised more than £460,000 for good causes in the last 20 years.
Athol Street-based Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management, which specialises in personal wealth and investment management, has made the donations through its Canaccord Genuity Wealth Charitable Trust.
The trust has been funded by clients donating odd lot shares in addition to staff donations to raise more than £460,000 for 200 charities across the Isle of Man, Guernsey and Jersey since it was established.
Plans are underway to mark the 20th birthday in each island with events throughout 2024.
The year-long celebration aims to raise awareness of how the charitable trust is reinvigorating the way it fundraises to include employee events that will be matched by Canaccord, while individuals will also be encouraged to volunteer to help support charity work in each island.
The trust’s chair Eilish Brenock said: ‘We plan to build awareness about our charitable work, reinforcing existing relationships and creating new partnerships with local charities and community groups who may benefit from our help.
‘We will continue to encourage both our staff and clients to support our communities through their donations and voluntary contributions.’
Head of wealth management in the Isle of Man office, Tom Richards, added: ‘This milestone reinforces Canaccord’s commitment to supporting clients and employees to make a tangible difference to the communities they live and work in.
‘We are very proud of how much valuable support the trust has been able to give over the years and are looking forward to making the most of our anniversary year together.’
The charitable trust is managed by current and former staff of the Canaccord business and previous recipients of funds include the Cystic Fibrosis Trust in the Isle of Man.