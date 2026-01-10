Police have warned of a sharp increase in the misuse of artificial intelligence by young people, including its use to bully peers or create inappropriate images.
The Isle of Man Constabulary said its School Education Officers had seen growing use of AI both in and outside school settings, with some children and teenagers using the technology to generate rude, offensive or potentially indecent images of others.
In a statement, the force said while it welcomed young people engaging with new technology, it had concerns about how AI was being used without an understanding of the legal consequences.
Officers warned that creating or sharing inappropriate or sexualised AI-generated images could amount to a criminal offence under the Sexual Offences and Obscene Publications Act 2021, which carries a maximum sentence of up to three years in prison.
Police said many young people did not realise that what might appear to be a joke, trend or thoughtless act could be breaking the law.
‘Artificial intelligence can create incredibly realistic images, and once something is shared online it can be impossible to take back,’ the statement said.
The constabulary said images could spread quickly, be saved by others and remain online long after they were first shared.
The force has signposted families to a range of online safety resources, including advice from the NSPCC, Childnet and Internet Matters.
Anyone concerned about a child’s safety or with information about online exploitation is urged to contact Police Headquarters on 01624 631212, call 999 in an emergency, or report concerns anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.