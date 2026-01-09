Laxey Sailing Club has been forced to close temporarily after flooding at its premises.
The club, which is based on Tent Road in Laxey, shared an update on social media confirming that the building would remain closed on Friday to allow for cleaning, drying and safety checks to be carried out.
The club said the decision had been taken following another flooding incident, adding that the closure was necessary to ensure the premises could be made safe.
A spokesperson from the club commented: ‘A huge thank you goes to everyone who has already rolled their sleeves up to help – we genuinely appreciate it.
‘We’ll keep you updated and let you know as soon as we’re in a position to reopen.
‘Thanks for your understanding while we deal with our ongoing battle with unwanted indoor swimming.’