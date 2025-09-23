Ramsey Commissioners says it is having to deal with an increasing amount of graffiti and vandalism around Mooragh Park.
The local authority has posted its concern on social media featuring the signs but with the offending graffiti blocked out.
It is unclear as to the nature of the words daubed on the signs other than being described as ‘inappropriate’. The commissioners say the rise in such vandalism ‘damages our Community and is unacceptable’.
Sandra Cottam-Shea, deputy chair of Ramsey Commissioners said: ‘For some weeks now, someone has been defacing signs and properties around the Town.
‘We have dealt with this reactively, cleaning the damage as quickly as we can to ensure that both locals and visitors are not impacted by the visual deterioration it causes.
‘It also means that our staff are being redeployed from other tasks, and the removal is rarely a simple job.’
Ms Cootam-Shea says the commissioners will now speak to police to see what can be done to clamp down on such behaviour and is concerned about the impact it is having on the community as a whole.
She said: ‘What the perpetrator perhaps hasn’t considered is the local effect it is having on services.
‘We will be talking to the Police about how further offences might be prevented, but there’s actually a really simple solution, and that is for those responsible to just stop.
‘We should love our Town and keep it looking the best that it can, and this just isn’t part of who we are.’
Anyone who spots such graffiti should report the issue to either the police or the Town Hall so it can be addressed promptly.
If anyone witnessed an offence taking place and can identify any offenders should report this to the police by calling the local team on 812234 or police headquarters on 631212.