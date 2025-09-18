The dates have been confirmed for one of the highlights of the festive season.
The Isle of Man Young Farmers has said it will stage its annual Christmas Tractor Run during the first full weekend in December.
The event sees dozens of Manx farmers deck-out their tractors in bright Christmas lights before embarking on two festive parades around the Isle of Man.
And one of the best things about the festive event is that it raises thousands of pounds for local charities every year.
Last year, £18,800 was raised for two island charities - The Children’s Centre and the Great North Air Ambulance Service.
As is now tradition, the event takes place over two nights in December, with the 2025 edition taking place on Saturday, December 6 and Sunday, December 7.
The routes are expected to remain the same as last year for both the south route (on Saturday) and the big route (on Sunday).
The parades will set off from Church Road in Port Erin, rather than from their previous start near the lifeboat house in 2023.
The southern route sees the tractors gather in Port Erin, before setting off through Colby and Ballabeg and on to Castletown Square.
Then it’s on through Ballasalla and up the Ballamodha to Foxdale and St John’s before heading to Douglas and the Grandstand via Crosby and Union Mills.
The main route, which is on Sunday this year, sees the tractors gathering on Marine Parade, Peel Promenade and following the coast road to Kirk Michael.
You can keep up to date with the Isle of Man Young Farmers on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/iomyoungfarmers