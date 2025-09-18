A Ramsey commissioner is under investigation over comments she posted on social media relating to the murder of US conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
North Ward commissioner Elizabeth Shimmin, wrote on Facebook that Mr Kirk should ‘burn in hell’.
The post has since been deleted.
At this month’s board meeting, vice-chair of the commissioners Sandra Cottam-Shea said the matter was now under investigation.
She said this would prevent any further public discussion on the matter and there was no mechanism to stop Miss Shimmin attending the meeting.
The vice chair said in a short statement at the start of the meeting: ‘Members and the public will be aware of matters arising from the comments posted by Commissioner Elizabeth Shimmin on social media.
‘This matter is now under investigation which takes precedence and prevents any further public discussion at this time.
‘For the information of the public I as chairman or we as a board have no mechanism to suspend or expel Miss Shimmin from this meeting in law and it is purely a matter for herself to reconcile.’
Isle of Man Constabulary has been approached for a comment.
Ms Shimmin was elected to Ramsey Commissioners in this year’s local elections. She is lead member for Parks and Leisure and deputy member for Housing and Property.
Charlie Kirk was shot dead at Utah Valley University on September 10 as he sat on a podium debating gun crime with campus students.
The influential activist and close ally of Donald Trump co-founded Turning Point USA, a conservative political advocacy organization for students.
Following a major manhunt, Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested on suspicion of the murder.