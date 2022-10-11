Conker championships had one of its biggest crowds
The annual conker competition at Braaid Hall - pictured left to right: adults class runner-up Nick Cain, adults class winner Darren Jackson and children’s class winner George Martin with the Mary Summerton memorial trophy
Braaid Hall held its first annual conker championships since 2020 on Saturday evening.
The event brought in a ‘massive turnout’ of around 60 people, which was one of its largest ever crowds.
The competitors battled it out for the Mary Summerton memorial trophy.
The entry fee was £1 and all profits go towards the maintenance of the hall for future events, including bingo at Christmas and Easter.
The conkers are collected on island and provided to the competitors at the venue to prevent any tampering.
They are also measured to regulation length and points are given per hit. An automatic win is given to a smashed conker.
There was an adult and junior division so all of the family could participate.
Darren Jackson won the adult section and in the process smashed five conkers on his way to winning the trophy.
Event organiser, Terri Ramsden said: ‘It was a brilliant night.
‘Usually parents bring the kids but the adults end up being the more competitive ones, especially the dads.
‘They come for the kids sake and then the dads say “I’ll show you how to do it.”’
The kids section ended in a siblings rivalry between George and Olivia Martin who came together for the championship title.
George bested his sister to surely make it a heated car journey home for the Martin family.
Terri said: ‘It was very intense.’
