Work has been completed on Douglas seafront’s controversial new sea wall.
Contractors were off-site in time for last week’s VE Day commemorations at the Cenotaph.
When the scheme was originally proposed in 2018 the cost was estimated to have been £500,000.
Planning consent (19/00755/B) was approved on appeal in May 2020, having previously been refused by the planning committee.
Acting chairman of the Isle of Man’s planning committee Peter Young said he would support the application ‘with a heavy heart’ as ‘I don’t like the damned thing.’
The wall has been constructed from cast in-situ reinforced concrete with decorative surfaces that mirror the features on the existing concrete pillars.
The wall is to feature a series of artwork panels designed by local artists.
In October it emerged that cracks had appeared in some panels, with the Department of Infrastructure saying it was working with the contractor to resolve the problem.
Planning approval has also been granted to replace a further section of railings with the new sea wall between the Sea Terminal and the TT Cafe.