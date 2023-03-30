Word champion equestrian Yasmin Ingham and TT star Conor Cummins claimed the top prizes at this evening's Isle of Man Sport Awards.
Ingham was crowned sportswoman of the year for the third time in four years after a string of impressive results in 2022.
This included a history-making senior debut to claim individual gold at the World Equestrian Championships in Italy, aboard Banzai Du Loir.
Cummins scooped the men’s top prize for the first time after securing two podium finishes in last year’s TT, second in the Superstock and third place in the blue riband Senior race.
The Ramsey Rocket also set the fastest lap in the Superstock race on his Padgetts by Milenco Honda Fireblade.
Four-time Olympic Games medallist Louis Smith MBE was the guest of honour and presented some of the 13 awards handed out at the ceremony in the Villa Marina.
The Isle of Man cricket team and their leader Greig Wright were named team and coach of the year respectively after the young squad reached the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup sub-qualifier.
The other winners were:
Under-21 Sportsman of the Year - Zac Walker (cycling);
Under-21 Sportswoman of the Year - Sienna Dunn (hockey);
Veteran Sportsperson of the Year - Sarah Webster (athletics);
Disability Sportsperson of the Year - Darren Kennish (darts);
Isle of Man Sports Ambassadors - Jed Etchells and Jamie McCanney (motorcycle enduro);
Sports Administrator of the Year - Erica Bellhouse (Commonwealth Games chef de mission, plus gymnastics and swimming);
Sports Leader of the Year - Leo Tregurtha.
The lifetime achievement award was presented to badminton official/coach Roberta Cannell and the Leonie Cooil Award for courage and inspiration was presented to teenage gymnast Grace Roberts.
Sarah Corlett, executive chairman of Isle of Man Sport, commented: ‘It has been a fabulous evening and all of the winners thoroughly deserve their awards and demonstrate what dedication, hard work and commitment can achieve.’
Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, added: ‘It was a memorable occasion and a fantastic way to celebrate the achievements of the Isle of Man’s outstanding athletes and teams, along with the people that help them to fulfil their potential.’
A full round-up of reports and pictures will be published in next week’s editions of the Isle of Man Examiner and Manx Independent.