Conor Cummins gears up in support of the Big Splash

Conor Cummins has declared his support for Hospice Isle of Man’s Big Splash Art trail.

The TT competitor and Ramsey businessman is publicly backing this year’s fundraising project which will run through to Monday, September 19.

The Big Splash art trail features more than 30 individually designed dolphin sculptures and some 40 dolphin calves installed at landmark sites around the island – an inspirational public art project not only providing opportunities for people to reconnect with nature and enjoy the island’s life-enhancing countryside, but also to raise awareness of Hospice’s transformational work in the community.

Conor said: ‘As a Manxman who’s enjoyed such tremendous support from the people of the Isle of Man, I’m delighted to be involved with an organisation that’s right at the heart of the Manx community.

‘I’m really proud to wear my Big Splash T-shirt and wish Hospice of Isle of Man good luck with what I’m sure will be a truly “full-throttle” success.’

Designed by local artist Adam Berry, who also created the TT-themed artwork for one of the shelters on Ramsey’s Mooragh Promenade, The Big Splash T-shirts are available from the Hospice shop in Strand Street, Douglas, priced £12 for children and £15 for adults.