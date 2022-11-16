A consultation exercise is gathering views on the island’s response to people fleeing places of conflict to inform the development of an updated refugee policy.
Closing on Tuesday, December 13, the process aims to gain an insight from residents on how the island should approach the issue, and will create an accurate picture on what support and services people believe should be offered to those fleeing conflict.
To take part, visit the Isle of Man Government consultation hub at consult.gov.im
Alternatively, written comments can be emailed to [email protected] or by post to Jasmine Cowin, External Relations, Third Floor, Government Office, Buck’s Road, Douglas.