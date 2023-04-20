A spokesperson for Cobra and Flotation Energy, joint venture project partners for Morecambe Offshore Windfarm Ltd, said: ' Morecambe Offshore Windfarm will play an essential part in the UK’s journey to a net zero future. Collectively with the Morgan and Mona offshore wind farm projects, we have the potential to produce enough clean, renewable energy to power more than 3 million homes in the UK, as well as contribute to the security of the nation’s energy supplies.'