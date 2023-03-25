The government is asking the public to get in contact if they come across any fallen trees that appear unsafe.
The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture says that following the heavy snow, there has been an increase in fallen or broken trees in glens and plantations.
It said: 'In winter, cold temperatures can make branches stiffer and brittle, which means they are more susceptible to breaking under heavy snow loads.
'Trees have adapted to defend against cold weather - deciduous trees lose their leaves in winter which helps lessen the load of snow accumulation, whilst coniferous evergreens have flexible branch structures that enable them to bend with the weight of snow and shrug it off.'
The department thanked the public for their patience while it continues making the glens and plantations safe.
It added: 'If you come across any fallen trees in our glens and plantations that appear unsafe, please email [email protected] or contact 695701.
'If you are concerned about the safety of the trees on your property, you should seek the advice of a qualified and insured arborist to undertake a tree risk assessment.'