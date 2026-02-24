The Department of Infrastructure’s contingency plans for the bus drivers’ strike have been ‘successful’, Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall MHK has said, as further negotiations are due to take place this afternoon.
Responding to an urgent question in the House of Keys, Mr Crookall said: ‘The department’s contingency plans, with the support of the public, have been successful. Some core services to the hospital and between the towns and Douglas have been maintained.’
He added that reports from health, education, the police and highways had indicated there were ‘no significant issues’, although he acknowledged the level of service had varied from day to day depending on driver availability.
Mr Crookall told MHKs negotiations were continuing ‘with the expert support of the Manx Industrial Relations Service, and a further meeting is expected to take place this afternoon’.
He said the department must ensure ‘good value on behalf of the tax paying public whilst ensuring fair salaries on offer to bus drivers’, adding that he could not provide a ‘running commentary on the negotiations’.
But finished with ‘I have no idea where we will get to this afternoon’
Meanwhile, Unite said it was due to meet the department today but that no new offer had been made.
In a statement, the union said: ‘Let me be absolutely clear before the narrative starts - there is no new offer on the table.
‘Nothing has been revised. Nothing has been improved. Nothing formal has been put to us.
‘So today is an opportunity for the department to decide whether it genuinely wants to resolve this dispute or simply continue managing headlines.
‘We will attend in good faith, as we always do. But progress requires movement.’
Bus drivers began strike action on Saturday and are due to remain out for the rest of the week.