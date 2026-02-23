We’re now on day three of the Bus Vannin strike, as drivers continue industrial action over pay and conditions.
Unite the Union has been in talks with the Department of Infrastructure for months, but no agreement has been reached.
Members on the picket lines have pledged to continue striking for ‘as long as it takes’ as the 10-day walkout continues.
