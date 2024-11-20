The Infrastructure Minister has ruled out halting the controversial decision to reduce the time student discount bus travel cards are valid while a review takes place.
A significant change to the usage of GoSchool Cards for primary and secondary school pupils has been in place since the start of the month but minister Tim Crookall said his department was reviewing the move.
The Bus Vannin cards, which offer discounted travel for students travelling to and from school, are now no longer valid after 5pm.
Bus Vannin says the move is down to a change in school schedules with earlier finishes.
Previously, the cards allowed subsidised travel until 6pm, accommodating students who participated in after-school activities.
SCH 1 card is for primary school students, SCH 2 card is for secondary school students, and the SCH 3 is for pupils at University College Isle of Man (UCM).
The issue was brought up at this week’s Tynwald sitting by Douglas East MHK Joney Faragher who asked for an update.
Mr Crookall told members: ‘Bus Vannin has continued to liaise with schools at the Department of Education, Sport and Culture. The department is working through the feedback received from stakeholders.
Ms Faragher asked the minister if he would halt the amended times while the review is taking place.
But Mr Crookall said: ‘I won’t at the moment as it seems to be working quite well. The problems that we had are very limited and the figures are low but we are happy to resolve those with the schools or parents.
Legislative Council member Kerry Sharpe made an impassioned comment on why free travel is so important.
She said: ‘Children who experienced lockdown are generally socially underdeveloped for their age and we must do everything we can to reduce any barriers in their taking part in any after-school social activities. This is an investment that will pay dividends in later years.’
Mr Crookall responded by saying he would be more than happy to discuss such matters with her or anyone else to help resolve them.
He added that students wanting to get buses just after 5pm are still being allowed to use their travel cards until issues have been resolved.
Previously, Mr Crookall argued the changes were brought in because most of the pupils had not used the service as a result of school activities after 5pm.
He said: ‘It was evident the school smart card was no longer relevant and needed reviewing.
‘The cards are meant to get the student from home to school and back to home again. We find that the majority of those students who get on after 5pm are not at school pick up points but might have gone into town after school and using it again after 5pm.’