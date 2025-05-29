Douglas Council says the planned location for a construction compound on a playing field on Ballanard Road was chosen to ‘minimise disruption’ to residents.
It comes after a campaign against the proposal was launched by a group of residents, who believe the recreation area has ‘value’ as an open space for the local children as well as being a habitat for protected species such as bats.
The site is needed for the council’s £40 million refurbishment scheme of 700 homes in Willaston and will ‘temporarily’ occupy part of the field – which is expected to be five years.
It’s also confirmed that no trees will be removed to accommodate the compound and ‘consultations’ with the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture about protected species will continue.
The council also says a ‘substantial area’ of the field will remain accessible to the public and pedestrian pathways will stay open throughout the works.
The local authority will continue to liaise with residents about the proposals and answer any queries.
A council spokesperson said: ‘This refurbishment initiative is more than a construction project – it is an essential investment in the future of Willaston and the surrounding community.
‘It’s about improving the quality of lives for more than 700 families by addressing long-standing structural issues, modernising homes to a standard expected to last for at least the next 30 years and reducing tenants’ energy bills.
‘While some disruption is unavoidable, the temporary use of part of a green space is a proportionate and necessary step in delivering a once-in-a-generation upgrade to the island’s largest public sector housing estate.
‘This initiative has already had a transformative effect across much of Willaston and the new compound will help maintain that momentum safely and efficiently.
‘We will continue to engage with residents to ensure their voices are heard and their concerns are addressed.’