The Rotary Club of Douglas has reached a remarkable milestone after allocating a staggering £1 million to charitable projects over the past 15 years.
Whilst the bulk of these monies have been distributed across the Isle of Man, significant contributions have also been made internationally.
Founded in January 1924, the club has supported a wide range of initiatives over the past century.
Secretary of the Rotary Club of Douglas Charitable Trust, which administers the funds, past club president and long-time member David Gawne described the milestone as 'a testament to the generosity of the Manx public and the dedication of our members’.
He added: 'We don’t simply write cheques – we look for community projects that create real, lasting change.
‘That’s how we ensure every pound we donate has purpose and impact.
‘Over 143 grants have been made to 129 organisations, touching every area of island life and all age groups.’
From helping establish the Manx Blind Welfare Society in the 1930s to launching Meals on Wheels in the 1970s, Douglas Rotary has a proud tradition of pioneering initiatives that improve lives on the island.
It was also active in establishing communication links between family members separated through the Covid pandemic.
‘We were extremely fortunate following the death of well-known ornithologist and author of what is still the definitive work on the Calf of Man, Bill Lockington Marshall, in 2008, to receive a significant capital sum, which under the terms of the will is invested and the interest applied to support Manx charitable endeavour,’ said Mr Gawne.
In recent years, the club has expanded its focus to include innovative events like the Mini Parish Walk for Kids, which now raises around £30,000 each year through sponsorship from local schoolchildren.
This hands-on approach is reflected in the club’s centenary legacy project: the creation of a 40-acre woodland park near Ramsey in partnership with Manx Wildlife Trust.
The £100,000 scheme will see 10,000 trees planted, meadows and ponds developed, and accessible walking paths built to support biodiversity and community wellbeing.
Douglas Rotary is also heavily involved in supporting young people, from compost bin donations to all primary schools to its long-running Schools Public Speaking Competition, now in its 62nd year.
The club also runs a ‘Reading Buddies’ programme, placing volunteers in five local schools to help children struggling with literacy.
It works globally too, whether it’s sending refurbished mobility aids to developing countries or funding clean water projects in Cameroon, Douglas Rotary believes in meaningful international partnerships.
It has also consistently supported Rotary International’s campaign to eradicate polio.
With 51 active members, the club meets weekly at L’Experience in Douglas and is always welcoming new members.
President Nick Watson said: 'We’re incredibly proud of reaching this £1 million milestone.
'But more than that, we’re proud of what that money has done – the difference it’s made in people’s lives. It’s about community, collaboration and compassion.'
To find out more about joining or supporting the Rotary Club of Douglas, visit https://www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/homepage.php?ClubID=343 or contact the Charitable Trust on [email protected]