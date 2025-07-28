Plans to erect a giant illuminated statue of King Orry on land opposite Tynwald Hill have been given the go-ahead.
The application (25/90193/B) submitted by Tynwald president Laurence Skelly was unanimously approved by the planning committee despite being recommended for refusal.
Manx National Heritage had objected to the sculpture, expressing concerns about its historical accuracy and claiming the applicant had ‘fallen into the trap’ of conflating folklore with heritage.
But addressing the planning committee, local historian Charles Guard insisted: ‘This is a metaphor and symbol of our Viking history. We are only sitting here today because of the Vikings.’
In its objection, MNH questioned the historical basis of associating Godred Crovan with the Milky Way and the title ‘King Orry’, citing 19th-century myth-making and lack of evidence in medieval sources.
And it raised concerns that the development would involve groundworks that could impact buried archaeology.
But Mr Guard insisted the site had been very carefully considered and there had already been an archaeological assessment which had concluded this specific plot was ‘unequivocally clear’ of archaeology.
He said Godred Crovan was a ‘historically attested’ figure and the sculpture would not impinge on the main Tynwald site.
The statue, which will stand at a height of just under 3m including its plinth, has been privately funded.
Speaking after the planning committee’s decision, Tynwald president Mr Skelly said he was ‘absolutely delighted’ - but pointed out there could still be an appeal.
Recommending refusal, the planning officer said the proposal raised significant concerns in relation to heritage, landscape character, and pedestrian safety - and would result in unacceptable harm to the value and function of Tynwald Hill.
But committee member Peter Whiteway said: ‘I don’t see a problem with it.’
Acting chairman Peter Young said: ‘I think it’s a great idea.’