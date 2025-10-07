A long-running Douglas convenience store has closed its doors, with staff thanking customers for their loyalty and support over the years.
Newby’s on Glen Falcon Road, near Broadway, has now shut, with a note on the door confirming the closure and expressing gratitude to the community.
The message, signed by Simon and the team, also reassures customers that their other branch on Ballaquayle Road remains open.
The notice reads: ‘Newby’s Glen Falcon Road is now closed.
‘Simon and the staff would like to thank all our loyal customers for their support over the years.
‘We will of course continue to serve the community with our store on Ballaquayle Road and on our free delivery website newbys.im. Newspaper deliveries will continue as usual.
‘Any enquiries should be directed to Ballaquayle Road or by phoning 01624 622836.
‘Thank you all for your support and hope to see you soon at Ballaquayle Road. Newby’s.’
The closure marks the end of an era for the well-known corner shop, which has served generations of Douglas residents.
Newby’s name traces back to 1888, and over the decades it has become synonymous with local convenience retail on the Isle of Man.
While the Glen Falcon Road outlet has now ceased trading, the business continues to operate from its Ballaquayle Road branch, located near Douglas Snooker Club.
Customers can also make use of Newby’s free home delivery service through its website.
Locals have expressed sadness at the closure online, describing the shop as a ‘friendly and reliable’ part of the city.
However, many have also shared their appreciation for the team’s continued service through the remaining store and online platform.
It’s now one of many small stores to shut in the capital in recent years.