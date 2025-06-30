Culture Vannin has announced the launch of a new funding initiative offering up to 30 project grants of £500 each.
The grants are aimed at supporting creative projects that celebrate and promote the Manx language, with the initiative forming part of preparations for the 2026 ‘Year of the Manx Language’ - a year-long cultural celebration organised by Jeebin, the Manx Language Network.
The grant scheme, called ‘Treisht26’, is open to individuals from a wide range of creative backgrounds, including artists, musicians, teachers, content creators and storytellers.
Fluency in Manx is not required, and applicants at all levels of familiarity with the language are encouraged to apply.
Suggested project ideas include developing new artworks, arranging music for schools, organising community events such as concerts or workshops, incorporating Manx speech into electronic music, or other original proposals.
Projects should align with one or more of the five central themes of Treisht26: ‘young people and families’; ‘identity and sense of place’; ‘community and creativity’; ‘research and resources’; and ‘lifelong learning’.
The scheme, named after the Manx word ‘treisht’, meaning ‘trust, confidence, or hope’, was originally launched during the Covid-19 lockdown period and is now being expanded as part of a wider initiative to increase access, inclusivity and sustainability for the Manx language.
Director of Culture Vannin, Dr Breesha Maddrell, commented: ‘We have such an amazing creative community here in the Isle of Man, and we hope to inspire people to connect with the Manx language in simple ways but to great effect.
‘Even if you have no knowledge of Manx, supporting materials and guidance will be provided, and we are looking forward to seeing people enjoying making new connections, playing with the language creatively, or taking it to new audiences.’
For full information on all the available projects, full terms and conditions and how to apply, you can visit https://culturevannin.im/resources/treisht26-903464//