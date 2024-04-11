The Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service (MCALS) is currently recruiting volunteers to join its team.
MCALS is a confidential service that aims to improve patient and service user experiences by helping to sort problems out quickly, providing advice and pointing people in the right direction to get the help they need.
A Manx Care spokesperson said: ‘If you would enjoy helping and supporting people either in person at community drop-ins, over the phone or via email, this may be the role for you.
‘We’re hosting an information evening on Monday, April 15, for those who are interested in finding out more about this opportunity.
‘Come along for a chat at Garaghyn Glass on the Noble’s Hospital site (behind the ambulance headquarters building and next to occupational health), between 5pm and 7pm on Monday.’
If you could spare two hours per month phone 642642 or email [email protected] for more information.