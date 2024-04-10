Residents and visitors are set to get the chance to walk to one of the island’s most iconic structures.
An organised trek to the historic Tower of Refuge is set to take place again next month.
This year, the popular walk will take place on Thursday, May 9.
Thousands of people have taken part in the guided walk to the landmark tower since the tour was first introduced way back in 2012.
The event is hosted to raise funds for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) and the monument plays a key part in the history of the charity.
And as the RNLI is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year, next month’s event, sponsored by the aptly named Tower Insurance, looks set to be busier than usual.
Built on Conister Rock in Douglas in 1832, the construction of the tower was the idea of Sir William Hillary, founder of the RNLI and a one-time member of the Douglas lifeboat crew.
Designed as a shelter for the crews of shipwrecked vessels, the structure, which lies in Douglas Bay, can only be reached on foot during certain tidal conditions.
Those interested in taking part in the event are encouraged to head to Douglas beach via the steps at the Bottleneck car park ahead of the potential 6.15pm start time.
Organisers are encouraging walkers to wear suitable footwear.
Those taking part are also welcome to bring dogs along as long as they are kept on a lead.
There is no requirement to book a slot on the walk and donations will be collected on site on the day of the event.