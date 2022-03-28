Could you volunteer in the lemur enclosure?

Curraghs Wildlife Park has called for anyone willing to volunteer for them to get in touch.

It is looking for volunteers to work in their lemur enclosure and at its ‘discovery hut’.

A spokesman said: ‘A little of your time can make a big difference to conservation!

‘Could you spare a couple of hours each week to be a volunteer in our lemur enclosure?

‘We need you to keep an eye on our lemurs, but also to help them tell visitors about the struggle that wild lemurs are facing in Madagascar.

‘We also need a few more friendly volunteers to keep our “discovery hut” open and help us inspire visitors with our awesome collection of bio-artefacts, which tell their own story about wildlife and conservation.

‘So if you fancy putting your spare time to good use in the beautiful surroundings of the Curraghs Wildlife Park, please get in touch and we’ll send you more details without delay!’

More information can be found at: https://buff.ly/3qE68kE

Contact: Liz Brunswick, volunteer manager