Douglas Council will support an appeal over blocked plans for redevelopment of the Newson’s building on North Quay.
The idea to create new housing, and retail units, on the site was supported unanimously by the council when the application was put forward in February.
However the planning committee refused the plans in September saying the development did not provide ‘sufficient justification for its total loss’.
The council says it believes there is a ‘tremendous opportunity’ for people to live there and ‘bring some life back’ into the centre of Douglas.
Kelproperties, which owns the building, is appealing against the decision made by the committee.