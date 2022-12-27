Douglas Council is urging residents to contact it if they’re ‘experiencing difficulty adapting’ to the new fortnightly bin collection service.
It comes after the requisition meeting earlier this month at which people complained about the service since the council cut collections from weekly to fortnightly.
Despite it being revealed that October has seen the lowest amount of general waste being collected by the council, some residents have ‘genuine concerns’ about managing with the new schedule.
Council leader Claire Wells said: ‘This is an initiative designed to encourage responsible waste management and, since the change in service came into operation in late September, we are generally pleased with the take-up and have already seen our recycling rate treble.
‘However as we have said from the outset, we know how important our waste services are to all residents and know some households might require additional support so will always strive to help them.
‘We also urge management companies of flats and apartments to let us know if they are experiencing any issues.
She added: ‘A change of this nature will always require a degree of flexibility and we have taken away a number of observations from the points raised by the public on Monday night.’