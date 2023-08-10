A planning application has been submitted to demolish the Salvation Army citadel in Douglas and build a 44-bedroom hotel in its place.
Douglas Council has offered its support for the application, which the applicant believes would create about 30 jobs in the area.
The building, which is on Lord Street near the junction with Ridgeway Street, has been on the council’s dilapidated properties list since 2019 and says if the development is approved it would ‘enhance’ the town and make use of a property that has a central location.
In a document attached to the planning application, the developer says they would demolish the citadel first due to its ‘restrictive’ nature.