Douglas City Council’s garden bin kerbside collection service restarts for the year on Monday, February 3.
‘If you don’t have a garden bin and wish to use the service then please do not hesitate to get in touch with the team either via email [email protected] or telephone 696445.
‘We thank you for supporting the garden bin service, it really is making a difference.’
The bins are designed for grass and hedge cuttings, leaves, bark, tree pruning, twigs and small branches (up to 5cm) bedding from herbivore pets, cut flowers, plants and weeds (but not invasive non-native species).