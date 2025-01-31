Douglas City Council’s garden bin kerbside collection service restarts for the year on Monday, February 3.

A spokesperson for the authority’s waste team said: ‘Your garden bin collections will alternate with your refuse collections, so one week will be your refuse collection the next week will be your garden bin collection, the day of collection is the same.

Please note this service applies to every household within Douglas.

‘If you don’t have a garden bin and wish to use the service then please do not hesitate to get in touch with the team either via email [email protected] or telephone 696445.

‘We thank you for supporting the garden bin service, it really is making a difference.’

The bins are designed for grass and hedge cuttings, leaves, bark, tree pruning, twigs and small branches (up to 5cm) bedding from herbivore pets, cut flowers, plants and weeds (but not invasive non-native species).