Counselling boost for children and young people

A free confidential one-to-one counselling service for those aged 10 to 25 years old will now be able to reach more young people in the island.

That’s after Relate Isle of Man, which ‘champions the importance of strong and healthy relationships’, received a grant of £24,000 as it tries to reduce waiting lists for its services.

Manx Lottery Trust has awarded the organisation funding for its specialised young people’s service which has seen demand double in the past six months alone.

The one-to-one sessions can be held face-to-face, by telephone or Zoom, whichever suits the young person best.

They are held weekly until the individual is in a better place and young people are always welcome to return for help if they require it.

Relate has been offering a variety of services on the island for more than half a century, including relationship counselling to couples, individuals, and same-sex clients; family counselling; pre-marital, separation and divorce counselling and support.

Thelma Lomax, a trustee from Relate Isle of Man, said: ‘Young people often feel confused, upset or angry – sometimes they even blame themselves for what’s happening – so it’s important for them to know they have support on hand.

‘They can self-refer to Relate or be referred by an adult such as a parent, teacher, or key worker.

‘The service is completely confidential so that a young person can speak confidently and will be encouraged to talk about their feelings and explore and begin to understand why they feel the way they do.

‘Relate Isle of Man is hugely grateful for the support of the Manx Lottery Trust, without which we would not be in a position to enrich the services we offer.’

Sarah Kelly, chairman of the Manx Lottery Trust, added: ‘The trustees recognise Relate’s crucial work in the Isle of Man, and additional counselling is undoubtedly useful to help increase service delivery and reduce waiting times for existing and new clients.’