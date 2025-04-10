A bee-keeping craft workshop could be set up in the west of the island if new plans are given the go ahead.
Applicant Nicola Waterson wants to establish the workshop on her property off Niarbyl Road in Dalby.
The proposal is to transform a dilapidated shed into the new workshop which would produce honey and beeswax as well as teaching people about beekeeping.
The planning statement says: ‘The purpose of the workshop is to support activities such as honey extraction, crafting beeswax products, and the creation of local crafts. The building will incorporate solar panels on its southern roof, aligning with sustainable energy objectives.
‘The project also includes the erection of a polycrub to cultivate vegetables, enhancing self-sufficiency and increasing pollen availability for the bee colonies.’
The project will be small scale but the applicant believes it will be an asset to the community.
The planning statement says: ‘The development is a personal project, serving as both a hobby and a therapeutic activity for the applicant.
‘While modest, the project aligns with policies encouraging local craft and community involvement. The production of honey, beeswax products, and local crafts directly supports small-scale rural enterprise, fostering self-reliance.
‘The therapeutic nature of this project aligns with social wellbeing priorities, as it contributes positively to mental health and personal development, which is particularly relevant in rural communities.
‘The polycrub's role in vegetable cultivation supports self-sufficiency while addressing a critical ecological need: the introduction of additional flowering plants to mitigate seasonal pollen scarcity for the bees.
‘This planning application for a bee-keeping craft workshop and associated polycrub demonstrates thoughtful consideration of environmental, social, and economic factors.
‘The design respects the local character, incorporates sustainable materials and energy practices, and supports both personal and broader ecological wellbeing.’
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.