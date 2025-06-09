Additional reporting by Emma Draper
A planning application to redevelop part of North Quay in Douglas has been approved, allowing the demolition and rebuilding of two properties to create new homes and commercial units.
Kelman Ltd, which owns the buildings at numbers 22 to 28 North Quay, submitted revised plans last month. The scheme includes the demolition of numbers 22 & 23 and 25 & 26, and the construction of two new buildings. Merchant House, located between them, will be retained and converted from offices to residential use.
The approved plans will see the development of eight apartments and two commercial units. The commercial spaces may be used for either retail or restaurant purposes, depending on the tenants.
A previous application, which proposed demolishing the registered former Newson Trading Co. building, was refused. The current plan excludes the Newson’s building from the development scheme
Mark Savage, speaking on behalf of Kelman Ltd during the planning meeting, said that concerns raised in the earlier application had been addressed. He also confirmed that a proposed amendment by Douglas Council relating to bin and cycle storage was supported by the applicant.
The new building at numbers 22 & 23 will be four storeys high and will include a roof terrace behind a balcony. It will feature a pitched roof and be accessible from the front via stairs or a ramp.
Number 25 & 26 will also be demolished to make way for additional residential units. In total, the scheme provides eight apartments across the site.
Rather than including affordable housing within the development, the company has agreed to pay a commuted sum in lieu.
The application was approved unanimously by the planning committee.
Committee member Sam Skelton said he ‘welcomes’ development in the town centre, while chair Rob Callister said he ‘fully’ supported the application.