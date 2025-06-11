A new fitness suite could be created within a modular building at police headquarters.
The Department of Home Affairs has submitted a planning application to place the building in the top car park at Isle of Man Constabulary’s Dukes Avenue site.
The modest-sized building will house gym equipment for officers.
There are currently 34 parking spaces on the site and, if the new fitness suite is given the greenlight, that number will be reduced to 27 – the loss of seven spaces.
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.
