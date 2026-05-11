A Ballasalla couple have celebrated an extraordinary milestone after marking their 70th wedding anniversary by raising money for Hospice Isle of Man instead of receiving gifts.
John and Nona Welsh recently celebrated seven decades of marriage surrounded by family and friends, while also raising £525.20 for the charity through donations made in honour of the occasion.
The couple were married in 1956 at Arbory Church before holding their wedding reception at the George Hotel in Castletown on the same morning.
According to Hospice Isle of Man, the celebrations were carefully timed so the newlyweds could catch the 3pm flight for their honeymoon later that day.
To celebrate their platinum anniversary, John and Nona returned to the George Hotel to mark the special occasion with loved ones.
In a post shared on social media, Hospice Isle of Man thanked the couple for their ‘heartfelt kindness and generosity’.
The charity said: ‘John and Nona Welsh of Ballasalla recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary, absolutely remarkable.
‘In their characteristic generosity, they asked loved ones to donate to us instead of giving presents.
‘We extend our heartfelt thanks to John, Nona and their family and friends for their heartfelt kindness and generosity. We are so appreciative.
‘Our congratulations on your extraordinary 70th anniversary, and may the years ahead be filled with continued joy and togetherness.’
Tributes have also been shared by members of the local community, including Ballasalla Stores, where the couple are well-known regulars.
In a Facebook post, the shop described the anniversary as ‘an incredible milestone’ and praised the couple for choosing to support a local charity instead of accepting gifts.
The post added: ‘70 years of marriage is something very special, and we’re sure the whole community joins us in wishing them many more happy years together filled with love, laughter and good health.’