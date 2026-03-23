A 92 and 96 year old recently celebrated an astonishing wedding anniversary milestone surrounded by different generations of their family.
Barbara (92) and Herbert (96) Christian first met in 1955 at the Talk of the Town dance hall in Ramsey. Two weeks after they began dating, Herbert proposed.
The wedding had to be postponed by three weeks after Herbert was involved in a motorcycle accident, but despite the delay, the couple went on to marry on March 17 1956 at St Olaves Church, beginning a partnership that has now spanned seven decades.
To celebrate, they were joined by their three children, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The couple also received a letter from King Charles and the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer to mark the occasion.