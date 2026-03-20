Sixty-three-year-old John Blackshaw appeared before magistrates pleading guilty to 10 counts of the offence, committed at three flats at 1 Albany Road.
He was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs and will pay at a rate of £500 per month.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that the fire service were called to the property on December 11.
It was reported that the fire alarm system had no power and the back up battery was flat.
The list of offences found included no smoke detector in the lobby of one flat and a door seal missing.
In another flat, screws were missing from the hinge of a door and there was no suitable self-close mechanism.
And in a separate flat, a similar issue was found with the self-close mechanism.
There had been no annual service of the fire alarm system and the extinguishers were last serviced in 2018.
A washing machine was located in an escape room, and there were issues with the lighting system and fire alarm panel.
The court heard that all the issues have since been rectified.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor said that Blackshaw, who lives at Stanley Mount East in Ramsey, purchased the property in 2015 and was not an absentee landlord, having lived in flats at the property himself until 2021.
Mr Taylor said that, at the time of the offences, his client had been off the island for work, and due to his mother being ill, so he had been distracted.
The advocate said that Blackshaw had received an invoice from the electrical company in November, so had assumed that testing had been completed and everything was fine.
Magistrates chair Lisa Horton said: ‘Quite rightly, landlords have to be held to high standards.’
Afterwards, Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service explained that the issues were too serious not to bring to the courts.
A spokesman said: ‘We would like to remind owners, management companies and agents acting on their behalf to ensure their property meets with the requirements of the HMO & Flats Regulations 2016.
‘Fire Safety Officers were made aware that a block of flats within the Douglas area did not have a working fire alarm system among other contraventions.
‘The Fire and Rescue Service worked with the property owner to remedy the situation and make the property safe for the residents. However, due to the severity of the offences it was deemed necessary to bring the matter to the attention of the courts.’
The spokesperson urged landlords to work with the fire service.
They said: ‘It is important that owners, management companies and residents of flats and/or Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs) comply with the regulations which are primarily in place for the preservation of life in the event of a fire.
‘Fire Safety Officers are available to offer advice and work with you to maintain safe standards within your premises.’