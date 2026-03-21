Fire crews attended a blaze at a tip in the north of the island.
Two fire engines were sent to the Northern Civic Amenity site at Balladoole, just outside Ramsey, on Saturday morning.
It is believe the blaze was caused by discarded flares which ignited. The site will remain closed for a short while the area is cleared.
An Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: ‘Two pumping appliances and the Chemical Incident Support Unit responded to a fire at the Northern Civic Amenity Site, Balladoole.
‘The fire was swiftly extinguished by Ramsey crews, before being fully turned over and dampened down with assistance from staff on site.
‘It is believed the fire was caused by flares discarded in burnable waste. This serves as an important reminder to dispose of flares responsibly, along with other hazardous items such as batteries, which can easily start fires if placed in general waste.
‘The site will be closed for a short period while staff work to clear the site and ensure it's safe to open for members of the public. ‘
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