A drug-driving motorist was described as driving ‘like a lunatic’ moments before a crash which left one of his passengers badly injured.
Benjamin Convery was jailed for two and a half years after previously admitting causing serious bodily harm by dangerous driving. He also admitted drug driving, driving while disqualified and having no insurance.
The 29-year-old, of Close Drean, Ramsey, appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing on Friday.
One passenger was trapped and suffered a broken leg while a second passenger suffered minor injuries. Convery was also present and told police the driver had fled the scene.
Mrs Carroon said: ‘The defendant told officers a random person had offered to drive the vehicle but had run away.’
However, a search proved negative and officers became suspicious as Convery continued changing his account.
Officers carried out a drug test at the scene and it later emerged Convery was almost five times over the legal limit for metabolised cocaine, known as benzoylecgonine.
Investigations found the vehicle lost control on a shallow bend before hitting a wall and rebounding onto a reinforced bank.
Convery was arrested and during subsequent interviews continued to deny he had been driving. However, DNA found on the vehicle’s airbag matched his. He later pleaded guilty during his first appearance at General Gaol.
One of the passengers said they had been drinking alcohol and taking cocaine earlier before Convery decided to drive.
Mrs Carroon told the court: ‘The defendant started driving round the estate before heading towards Sandygate on Jurby Road.
‘The passenger said he started driving like a lunatic and we asked him to slow down. His driving became wobbly before he lost control.’
The front seat passenger suffered a broken femur, broken tibia and a broken thumb, all of which required surgery.
A medical professional said the victim will likely suffer long-term effects, struggling to walk uphill and on uneven ground, and may be unable to undertake work requiring prolonged walking or standing.
In a victim impact statement, the injured passenger said: ‘This has impacted my life completely. I was in hospital for eight or nine days and had surgery on my left leg and right hand.
‘I still need help walking and use a walking stick. Doctors said they are not sure I will be able to walk without assistance. I still need to take strong painkillers.
‘I am slowly trying to heal and doing as much as I can but it is difficult.’
The court also heard Convery had a previous conviction for drink-driving.
In mitigation, defence advocate James Peterson said his client was genuinely remorseful and was ‘still struggling to process what he has done and what could have happened’.
Mr Peterson added: ‘My client has taken steps to distance himself from negative influences and reconnect with his family. He is not beyond rehabilitation.’
Deemster Graeme Cook handed Convery a 30-month prison sentence and banned him from the roads for seven years, after which he will have to retake his test.