Nine people accused of being involved in a drug-related case have had their committal to the higher court delayed.
Dean McLeod, aged 43, of East Damwood Road, Speke, Liverpool, is charged with attempting to remove criminal property from the island and participating in a criminal organisation.
Dean Andrew Dowling, aged 41, of Tweedsmuir Close, Warrington, is charged with two counts of being concerned in importing drugs to the island.
Aaron Paul Dickinson, aged 33, of Demesne Road, Douglas, is accused of participating in a criminal organisation, and has denied possessing drugs with intent to supply, and two counts of importing drugs to the island.
Liam David Skillicorn, aged 24, of Lheannag Park, Douglas, is charged with participating in a criminal organisation and two counts of being concerned in importing drugs to the island.
John Bates, aged 43, of Clough Road, Liverpool, is charged with participating in a criminal organisation and five counts of removing criminal property from the island.
Colin Mark Richards, aged 57, of Approach Road, Ramsey, is charged with participating in a criminal organisation and two counts of importing drugs to the island.
Ross James Patrick McWhinnie, aged 42, of Howe Road, Onchan, is charged with an act against public justice.
Christian Mayers, aged 48, of Ashley Park, Onchan, is charged with participating in a criminal organisation, and has denied two counts of being concerned in importing drugs to the island.
Maxine Dormer, aged 36, of Cavell Close, Woolton, Liverpool, has denied attempting to remove criminal property from the island.
They were all due to be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on May 23, however prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that the evidence bundle contained 170 statements which needed to be copied to every defence advocate, who would then need time to review it.