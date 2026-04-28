A motorcycle repairs firm has been ordered by the court to file overdue annual returns going back five years.
Second Deemster John Needham found there had been clear breaches by AGR Motorsport Ltd over its repeated failure to file annual returns and not adhering to the requirement to have at least two directors.
The Department for Enterprise had applied to the high court seeking court orders to bring AGR into ‘good standing’ regarding its obligations under the Companies Act.
There was no appearance at the court hearing on behalf of the company or its sole director Kevin Peter Cringle.
AGR was incorporated in November 2012 with its principal form of business referred to on its last filed annual return as ‘motorcycle repairs and parts sales’.
In a witness statement, senior registration officer Helen Stuart said the company last filed an annual return in December 2020, covering the 12 months to November 23 that year.
No annual returns had been filed since that date, despite numerous requests made by the Companies Registry.
A further matter of regulatory concern was that Mr Cringle had been the only director of the company since November 2024.
The process of striking off the company began in January 2024, but this action was objected to by the Income Tax Division of the Treasury.
This led to the Registrar General considering the need to take legal action seeking a court order to bring AGR into good standing.
The court heard that neither the company nor its sole director had addressed the failure to file annual returns since 2020, nor the deficiency in the number of directors.
Deemster Needham said he was satisfied there had been clear breaches and could see no good reason for the court not to make the order requested.
He ordered AGR and its remaining director to rectify the default within 28 days.