It’s not exactly Hollywood.

But it was Port St Mary’s time to shine in the movie spotlight.

To the bemusement of locals, filming took place this week for a short movie entitled Runaway - with the southern village playing a starring role.

Roads were closed as a VW Polo fitted with a camera on its bonnet was filmed being driven wrong way down one-way Athol Street.

Extras were recruited to play the part of guests at a wedding reception hosted at the Mount Tabor Methodist Church.

Other scenes were shot at the Albert pub.

The film’s plot centres on a husband and wife’s strained road trip which then takes a chaotic turn when they impulsively become the getaway car for a runaway bride.

The VW Golf is rigged for the next scene
The VW Golf getaway car is rigged for the next scene (Media IoM)

A temporary road closure order was put in place on Athol Street, Loch Road and The Quay on Tuesday to allow filming to take place.

Runaway’s director and executive produce Sam Seccombe had sent a letter to residents asking them to move their cars to neighbouring streets ahead of filming.

In his letter, Mr Seccombe said as the filming involved a moving vehicle, the area needed to be closed for the safety of both the crew and the public.

He said: ‘We fully understand we are guests in your community and are so excited to film here.

‘We are committed to working closely with the local community to ensure our filming is as smooth and respectful as possible.’

Extras gather for the wedding reception scene filmed in Mount Tabor Church
Extras gather for the wedding reception scene filmed in Mount Tabor Church (Media IoM)

Filming took place between 11am and 10pm on Tuesday.

A section of the road outside Mount Tabor church was used for rigging the driving vehicle.

Further scenes are to be shot at other locations around the island this week.

Athol Street was closed for filming
Athol Street was closed for filming (Media IoM)

It’s not the first time that Port St Mary has played a starring role, having been chosen as a location for a number of movies during the heyday of the Manx film industry.

It also featured in the 1990 TV mini-series Come Home Charlie and Face Them.

The runaway bride waits for her next scene
The runaway bride waits for her next scene (Ray Lakeman)
Athol Street was closed for filming
Member of the film crew outside the Albert (Media IoM)