It’s not exactly Hollywood.
To the bemusement of locals, filming took place this week for a short movie entitled Runaway - with the southern village playing a starring role.
Extras were recruited to play the part of guests at a wedding reception hosted at the Mount Tabor Methodist Church.
Other scenes were shot at the Albert pub.
The film’s plot centres on a husband and wife’s strained road trip which then takes a chaotic turn when they impulsively become the getaway car for a runaway bride.
A temporary road closure order was put in place on Athol Street, Loch Road and The Quay on Tuesday to allow filming to take place.
Runaway’s director and executive produce Sam Seccombe had sent a letter to residents asking them to move their cars to neighbouring streets ahead of filming.
‘We are committed to working closely with the local community to ensure our filming is as smooth and respectful as possible.’
Filming took place between 11am and 10pm on Tuesday.
A section of the road outside Mount Tabor church was used for rigging the driving vehicle.
Further scenes are to be shot at other locations around the island this week.
It’s not the first time that Port St Mary has played a starring role, having been chosen as a location for a number of movies during the heyday of the Manx film industry.
It also featured in the 1990 TV mini-series Come Home Charlie and Face Them.