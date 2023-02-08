The Meating Steakhouse, which also operates from the Athol Street site, will move into its former building on Broadway.
A statement on the Couthouse’s Facebook page said: ‘It is with an extremely heavy heart that we must announce the permanent closure of The Courthouse Bar and Restaurant. Our last open will be this Saturday, February 11.
‘We reopened the Courthouse in May last year and we are grateful for your custom and support since then, it has been an honour to serve you. We regret that we are no longer able to continue this journey, but we look forward to new opportunities and wish you all the best.
‘Meating Steakhouse will move into Cappadocia Restaurant, based on Broadway, where we used to be and we will still be serving the best steak in the island.
‘Any vouchers outstanding will be valid still and may be used in the new venue.’