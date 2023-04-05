A third man appeared in court yesterday facing an allegation of rape after two other men were charged last week.
Steven John Cannon, aged 43, last of Murray’s Road, Douglas, appeared in court on Tuesday and is yet to enter a plea to the charge.
He was represented in court by advocate David Reynolds.
Mr Reynolds said that no bail application could be made because his client had no address to go to.
The advocate said that Mr Cannon was being assessed for a place at the probation accommodation, Tromode House, on Thursday, but it was unlikely that any beds would be available there this week.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes adjourned the case until May 2 but said that it could come back to court sooner if a suitable bail address became available.
Isle of Man Today previously reported that Graham Peter Skillicorn, aged 63, of Cushag Road, Anagh Coar, and James Doherty, aged 39, of Thomas Keig Road, Douglas, appeared in court last Thursday charged with rape in relation to the same alleged victim.
They are also yet to enter pleas to the charge.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on June 25 last year.
Mr Skillicorn and Mr Doherty were granted bail.
All three men are scheduled to be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on May 25.