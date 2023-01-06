A motorist has been fined £400 for having no vehicle insurance.
Thomas Michael Eames admitted the offence and also had his licence endorsed with six penalty points.
Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood told the court that police were called to Gleneedle Ford near Foxdale on June 27 at 7.30am after a Hyundai Getz was found abandoned there.
The vehicle had damage to its front.
Eames was the registered keeper and when police spoke to the 32-year-old, he admitted he did not have insurance.
He told police that the vehicle had been taken without his consent and would usually be parked at the rear of his property, on Glenfaba Road, Peel, which was a public road.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood reiterated that the Hyundai was not being driven by Eames and was always parked, but on the day in question had been driven without his consent.
Mr Wood asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea.
Deemster Graeme Cook, sitting as Deputy High Bailiff, also ordered Eames to pay £50 prosecution costs.
He will pay all amounts at a rate of £20 per week.