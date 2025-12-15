A Douglas man who breached a domestic abuse protection notice has been put on probation for two years and given a two year restraining order.
Forty-four-year-old David Samuel Anderson sent Facebook messages and left voice notes to a woman, despite being prohibited from contacting her.
He appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on December 9, having previously entered a guilty plea to two breaches.
The court heard that the first offence involved Anderson sending 11 separate messages to the woman on Facebook messenger, despite the Domestic Abuse Order being in place.
Then, while on bail, four days later he left her 15 voice messages, including threats.
A probation report said Anderson, who lives at Head Road, had recently completed a probation order which ended on November 26.
Regarding the latest offences, Anderson told probation he had been intoxicated, and claimed he hadn’t intended to send the Facebook messages, saying he was only trying to put them on his own Facebook page.
The report said that, on a positive note, Anderson had engaged well with his last period of probation, was working with the Drug and Alcohol Team, and was due to go on a detox program.
Defence advocate Darren Taubitz said there had been some contact from the complainant first, but that Anderson realised he needed to stay away from her.
Mr Taubitz said his client had suffered bereavement issues over the last few years, and had relied on alcohol, which he said, unfortunately, had a ‘vice like grip on him’.
The advocate said that Anderson had also been the victim of an attack, which had resulted in him losing his sight in one eye.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood also ordered the defendant to pay £250 prosecution costs, at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.