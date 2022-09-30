Accountant drove with no tax or insurance

Subscribe newsletter
An accountant has been fined £900 for driving without insurance or tax.
Katie Garrett admitted both offences and also had her licence endorsed with six penalty points by magistrates.
She was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that police saw Garrett, who lives at Samuel Webb Crescent, Douglas, driving a BMW on January 19 at 9.34am at Victoria Road in Douglas.
Checks revealed that the vehicle tax had expired on October 31, 2021, and she was subsequently stopped.
The 33-year-old admitted her vehicle licence had expired and said she had intended to sell the car but had been too busy to tax it.
She was given five days to produce insurance documents and on January 24 produced an insurance certificate which commenced on January 19 at 10.27am, around an hour after she was stopped.
The court heard that she has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode said: ‘Ms Garrett would say it was an oversight. She was very busy at work.
‘A letter from the insurance company had been sent to an address she was no longer residing at.
‘It was not a deliberate act, she did not get the letter.’
Mr Kermode went on to say that his client was working as an accountant.
Magistrates chair Julian Ashcroft told Garrett: ‘We note it was said you were too busy to sort out your road tax. You should never be too busy to do things which are a legal requirement.’
Magistrates fined Garrett £650 for the insurance offence and £250 for the tax offence.
She agreed to pay the fines and costs by October 31.