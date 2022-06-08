Accused alleged to have hidden under bed after incident

A 30-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm.

Michael Trevor France is accused of punching a man who was visiting the island to watch his son play football at The Bowl.

It is alleged that France, who lives at Cronk y Berry View in Douglas, assaulted the man in Marina Road on May 22 at 12.20am.

He is accused of punching the 56-year-old visitor in an unprovoked attack, during which the man suffered a cut near to his eye and his glasses were damaged.

It was said that Mr France was arrested after he was later found hiding under a bed in a property on Douglas promenade.

Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane submitted that the case was suitable for summary court trial.

Advocate Ian Kermode, representing France, agreed that the case should remain in the lower court.

High Bailiff Jayne Hughes accepted jurisdiction and a pre-trial review will be held in summary court on July 26.