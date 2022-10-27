Accused of assaulting a police officer

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - (Isle of Man Newspapers )
Ashley Robert Gardner, aged 24, of Archallagan Terrace, Foxdale, has appeared in court charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer.
He is also accused of being drunk and disorderly.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on October 2.
He was represented in court by advocate Jim Travers who asked for an adjournment until November 17 to allow time to view CCTV footage and police body-worn camera footage.
The allegation was said to involve an incident outside the Nag’s Head pub on Victoria Street in Douglas.
Bail continues in the sum of £500.