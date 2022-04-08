Accused:‘You’re using coercion with menaces, holding me as a slave’

A 58-year-old woman from Ballaugh will face two trials after being charged with obstructing a coroner and failing to comply with an order.

Shem Heather Allanson refused to enter pleas to the charges, so not guilty pleas were entered on her behalf.

Ms Allanson initially refused to stand in the dock but was told she would be asked to leave the court and the case would proceed in her absence if she did not.

She then agreed but said: ‘I go there under coercion. I will be bringing my bible with me.

‘I don’t have an address because I’ve been evicted unlawfully.’

Ms Allanson, whose address was listed as Ballamona Road, Ballaugh, said: ‘I’m not Ms Allanson. I’m Shem Heather, a living woman.’

She is accused of failing to submit a tax return for the year ended April 2019.

In January, she was given a 12-month conditional discharge for the offence but it is alleged that she has still not submitted it.

When asked to enter pleas, and warned that not guilty pleas could be entered on her behalf, Ms Allanson said: ‘They don’t apply to me. You’re holding me as a slave. You can’t enter a plea on my behalf.

‘I’ve not obstructed anyone because their duty wasn’t lawful. There is no crime. There is no plea to enter. You’re using coercion with menaces, holding me as a slave.’

Not guilty pleas were entered for her and she then said: ‘I don’t have a tax contract. My signature doesn’t appear on anything, so once again you’re forcing me to be a slave.’

Magistrates set two trial dates, on June 24 for the obstruction allegation and on June 27 for the tax offence.

Both trials will be held in summary court. Bail was granted in the sum of £500.