Three Birmingham men have made a further court appearance accused of importing morphine to the island.
Ramesh Pal Singh, aged 38, of Hagley Street, Deepan Goel, aged 39, of Abbington Way, and Hardeep Singh Cheema, aged 39, of Caldwell Street, are all charged with importing the class A drug.
Although classed as morphine in the charges, the substance has been described as unusual and is undergoing further testing.
Advocates David Reynolds, Paul Rodgers, and Kaitlyn Shimmin, representing Mr Singh, Mr Cheema, and Mr Goel respectively, asked for an adjournment until March 3.
Bail was granted with surety bonds in place.